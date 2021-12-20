Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

👋 Alissa here. If you're looking for a new podcast to listen to during holiday travel, I recommend tuning in to PROHFILES.

Worthy of your time: The show is a passion project of host Vince Tornero and producer Kevin Skubak. It's a perfect blend of history journalism and Ohio pride that explores our state's most compelling stories.

I was lured in by an episode about Zanesville's exotic animal massacre, a tragedy we covered extensively in a previous newsletter.

But my favorite so far — and I'm totally unbiased — recaps the history of my hometown's amusement park, Cedar Point.

It's full of fun facts, including reject names for the Gemini coaster, which include Double Trouble, Sky Zipper and … Super Streaker. Huh.

Central Ohioans will certainly enjoy this episode about #SaveTheCrew.

What he's saying: "What I wanted to do is create a series that showcases the heart and soul of Ohio," Tornero tells Axios. "I always love rooting for the unexpected. I think there's a lot of unexpected depth to Ohio's story."

Tornero's Reynoldsburg-based company, Wessler Media, also produces branded podcasts for some big players, including Pelotonia, the Ohio State Fair and the Ohio Farm Bureau.

What's next: A second season is already in the works, Tornero tells Axios.