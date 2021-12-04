Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The holiday shopping season is in full frenzy once again and shopping locally offers a chance to support our area's economy while crossing items off somebody's wish list.

Why it matters: This year's holiday season is one of the most important ever for Columbus' small business community according to Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.

The district boasts the city's densest concentration of local businesses — nearly 300 — and many are still reeling from the pandemic.

"These are our friends and neighbors," Pandora tells Axios. "They make Columbus an incredible place people love to visit and love to live in. Without them, it would be a drastically different community."

State of play: After cutting back last year, shoppers are in a spending mood, Axios' Joann Mueller writes. The problem is there may be fewer products to buy due to supply chain logjams.

Yes, but: Area vendors are stocked with Ohio-sourced products and can meet shoppers' needs, Ashley Vukovic, spokesperson for Experience Columbus, tells Axios. She refers shoppers to the destination marketing group's gift guide.

The Short North has organized a holiday shopping trail with e-gift card rewards.

Our favorite central Ohio shops and the gifts they offer:

For a bookworm: You can't go wrong with The Book Loft in German Village.

Tyler enjoys giving away gift cards to encourage friends and families from out of town to get lost in the 32-room shop.

For a sports fan: The Window Guy & Co. offers officially licensed Ohio State home decor and other Ohio-themed items, including coasters featuring iconic landmarks.

They get bonus points from us BGSU grads for having Falcons merch in Buckeye Country!

Locations: Polaris Fashion Place and the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.



Locations: Polaris Fashion Place and the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.

For a coffee-holic: Grounds from Stauf's Coffee Roasters are the gift that keep on giving — a nice jolt of caffeine — every morning. Festive flavors include Winter Wonderland, Holiday Grog, Gingerbread and Peppermint Cream.

Grandview Heights and German Village.

For a fashionista: Create one-of-a-kind jewelry with Red Giraffe Designs. Alissa bought her mom a bracelet and herself an Ohio charm necklace last year.

Short North, Grandview Heights, Easton Town Center.

For an experience: Pouring custom candles at Penn & Beech Candle Co. (formerly The Candle Lab) creates a fun memory and a gift to go.

Short North, Grandview Heights and Worthington.

Pouring custom candles at Penn & Beech Candle Co. (formerly The Candle Lab) creates a fun memory and a gift to go. Short North, Grandview Heights and Worthington.

For a sweet-toothed beer-drinker: Wolf's Ridge Brewing is offering bundles of seasonal beers and freshly baked cookies.

Downtown.

Your suggestions:

