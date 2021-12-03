Good (local) food, bad (visitor) takes

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The Axios Columbus team welcomed our bosses from Philadelphia and D.C. this week to check out all that our great city has to offer.

We took them to The Guild House, a Cameron Mitchell joint with friendly vibes and immaculate plating. They were impressed (we think).

👋 Shane Savitsky here, Axios Local's deputy managing editor fresh off my second trip to Columbus this year.

Something really stood out to me this week: Where the heck was your Ohio State gear? I saw a Michigan sweatshirt in the airport before I saw anyone repping the Buckeyes.

Back in August, the Short North was a sea of scarlet. This time, there was plenty of gray, but it was mostly from the gross weather on Wednesday.

(Yes, his family swears allegiance to that team. Guide your angry emails accordingly).