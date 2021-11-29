The holiday shopping season is in full frenzy once again and shopping locally offers a chance to support our area's economy while crossing items off somebody's wish list.
Why it matters: This year's holiday season is one of the most important ever for Columbus' small business community according to Betsy Pandora, executive director of the Short North Alliance.
- The district boasts the city's densest concentration of local businesses — nearly 300 — and many are still reeling from the pandemic.
- "These are our friends and neighbors," Pandora tells Axios. "They make Columbus an incredible place people love to visit and love to live in. Without them, it would be a drastically different community."
State of play: After cutting back last year, shoppers are in a spending mood, Axios' Joann Mueller writes. The problem is there may be fewer products to buy due to supply chain logjams.
Yes, but: Area vendors are stocked with Ohio-sourced products and can meet shoppers' needs, Ashley Vukovic, spokesperson for Experience Columbus, tells Axios. She refers shoppers to the destination marketing group's gift guide.
- The Short North has organized a holiday shopping trail with e-gift card rewards.
Our favorite central Ohio shops and the gifts they offer:
- For a bookworm: You can't go wrong with The Book Loft in German Village.
- Tyler enjoys giving away gift cards to encourage friends and families from out of town to get lost in the 32-room shop.
- For a sports fan: The Window Guy & Co. offers officially licensed Ohio State home decor and other Ohio-themed items, including coasters featuring iconic landmarks.
- They get bonus points from us BGSU grads for having Falcons merch in Buckeye Country!
- Locations: Polaris Fashion Place and the Mall at Tuttle Crossing.
- For a coffee-holic: Grounds from Stauf's Coffee Roasters are the gift that keep on giving — a nice jolt of caffeine — every morning. Festive flavors include Winter Wonderland, Holiday Grog, Gingerbread and Peppermint Cream.
- Grandview Heights and German Village.
- For a fashionista: Create one-of-a-kind jewelry with Red Giraffe Designs. Alissa bought her mom a bracelet and herself an Ohio charm necklace last year.
- Short North, Grandview Heights, Easton Town Center.
- For an experience: Pouring custom candles at Penn & Beech Candle Co. (formerly The Candle Lab) creates a fun memory and a gift to go.
- Short North, Grandview Heights and Worthington.
