Cleveland City Council on Monday approved an ordinance authorizing $2 million for a city initiative targeting unsheltered homelessness. Why it matters: Roughly 150 people sleep on Cleveland's streets every night and face heightened mental and physical health risks, per the city.

The visibility of homelessness has increased in recent years as Irishtown Bend — historically a popular encampment — has been cleared for hillside stabilization and Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has cracked down on "loitering."

Catch up quick: The city issued a request for proposals in February for its "Home for Every Neighbor" program, which seeks to house 150 people by the end of the calendar year.

Of the seven proposals the city received, none demonstrated the full breadth and local capacity to complete the work.

What happened: Clutch Consulting Group, a Houston-based firm that has designed successful "housing-first" homeless reduction plans in Houston, Dallas and New Orleans, submitted a response to the RFP after the deadline.

It will manage the program alongside Cleveland Mediation Center, a local nonprofit that will administer a "flex fund" for housing placements.

How it works: The program will seek to place unsheltered people in housing that suits their specific needs.

Program partners are actively engaging private landlords to secure units across the region.

What's next: The goal is to start street outreach by July 1 and to place 150 people in housing as soon as possible, ideally by the end of October.

Those who are housed will then receive 12 months of wraparound services, including medical, legal and employment assistance.

What they're saying: "It's not just about moving people into housing," Clutch Consulting's Matt White told Cleveland City Council on Monday.

"It's about rebuilding their lives through connections, employment, community resources, and social support."

Between the lines: Council was overwhelmingly in support of the legislation, though some, including Brian Kazy and Kris Harsh, said this work really should be left to the county.

Cuyahoga County funds the regional homeless "continuum of care" though the health and human services levy.

The bottom line: Emily Collins, Mayor Bibb's senior adviser on homelessness, said the county will be an essential partner but that its resources are devoted foremost to the 90% of the homeless population who rely on the shelter system.