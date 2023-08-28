Irishtown Bend stabilization work begins

Sen. Sherrod Brown speaks at the groundbreaking event Friday, the Irishtown Bend hillside at his back. Photo: Port of Cleveland

The Port of Cleveland broke ground Friday on the Irishtown Bend Hillside, setting the stage for its dramatic transformation.

Why it matters: Before it becomes a 23-acre park, stabilizing the eroding hillside is necessary to prevent layers of clay, soil and fill material from tumbling into the Cuyahoga River and closing the shipping channel.

Threat level: Erosion already caused the closure of Riverbed Street in 2007 and now threatens a key sewer line that services much of the west side.

What they're saying: "The danger that this hillside could catastrophically collapse into the shipping channel and impact our $4.7 billion maritime shipping economy and the 22,000 jobs it supports was very real," said Port CEO Will Friedman.

"Also a priority for the Port is maximizing the potential of Cleveland's waterfront — balancing tourism, public access, recreational uses and, of course, vital job-creating industrial uses."

Between the lines: The groundbreaking ceremony Friday came after two nights of storms, and Friedman said the threat of slope failure is most pronounced after heavy rains.

By the numbers: The $60 million stabilization project, with $14 million in federal funding, is being led by Cincinnati-based Goettle Inc.

What's next: The project is expected to take 18-24 months.