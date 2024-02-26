City and county partner for new homelessness program

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb and Cuyahoga County Executive Chris Ronayne are once again putting their heads together to try and help solve a thorny regional problem, focusing this time on homelessness. Why it matters: Roughly 500 unhoused people live in Cuyahoga County, per the county's most recent estimates.

Homelessness services are traditionally the province of the county government, which spends $14 million of health and human services levy dollars annually to fund the so-called continuum of care.

Driving the news: Alongside what Ronayne called an "army" of nonprofit partners, the two elected leaders on Friday announced "A Home For Every Neighbor," a new $2 million initiative funded by the city to help reduce homelessness in the region.

A request for proposals is now on the city's website seeking a partner to design and manage a program that aims to house 150 people in 18 months.

What they're saying: Bibb said he decided to dedicate some of the city's limited social service funding toward this project in part because of complaints he'd received from residents and business owners.

"What excites me most about this issue is that it's solvable," Bibb said, adding that 90% of unhoused people want to transition to housing if it's immediately available.

Reality check: Transitional housing largely hasn't been available.

Between the lines: Modeled after best practices in cities like Houston, Cleveland's task will be to diversify permanent supportive housing options, including by enlisting partner landlords and building new units on Cleveland-owned lots.

The city owns a comparatively large amount of land, said Emily Collins, Bibb's senior adviser on the initiative, and would use that to its advantage.

The bottom line: "I've had hard conversations where residents or business owners tell me [seeing unhoused people] makes them uncomfortable," said Cleveland Councilwoman Stephanie Howse-Jones. "And I say, 'if you're uncomfortable seeing it, imagine living it.'"