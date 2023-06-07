Cleveland leaders unveil strategy for downtown revival

Mayor Justin Bibb says regional leaders are aligned on a bold new vision for downtown. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

What if, Downtown Cleveland Alliance CEO Michael Deemer wants to know, downtown doubles down on what already makes it special: its culture, entertainment, food, architecture, parks and waterfronts?

"What if these gems could be easily connected and navigated by foot, bike and wheelchair?" he asked. "What if, as you traveled, you encountered something delightful and surprising … all within a clean, safe and welcoming environment?"

Driving the news: That's the framework for "Reimagining Downtown Cleveland," a new suite of policy priorities aimed at reactivating the urban core after COVID-19.

The big picture: The goal, Deemer said at a press conference unveiling the strategy yesterday, is to transform downtown from a "central business district" to a "central community district."

"Downtown 3.0" should be a 15-minute mixed-use neighborhood that's attractive to residents, visitors and workers, county executive Chris Ronayne said.

The latest: Cleveland City Council on Monday passed legislation allocating $5 million for the installation, maintenance and enforcement of a system of smart parking meters downtown, replacing many of the coin-operated meters now in use.

That's just one of a series of short- and intermediate-term upgrades to downtown infrastructure to improve the economy, the experience and the environment.

Details: Motivated by hybrid and commuting workers, and with a goal of 30,000 residents by 2030, Cleveland officials say the city is leading the charge nationally in converting office space to residential units and new, modern adaptive workspaces.

Deemer said downtown would be enlivened in 2023 with 600 "activations" — live music and farmers markets and the like — up from 450 in 2022.

Plus: DCA has engaged a consultant to complete a retail strategic plan and intends to hire 20 additional street ambassadors (in addition to the peak of nearly 100 in the summer) to enhance the atmosphere of cleanliness and safety.

Between the lines: The press conference took a bizarre tough-on-crime turn when Mayor Justin Bibb and McCormack took shots at local judges for failing to sufficiently lock up violent offenders, a practice they called "unacceptable."

The bottom line: One reporter asked why, after decades of downtown and lakefront plans that went nowhere, Clevelanders should take this one seriously.