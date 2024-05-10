A long, hot summer looms
A hotter-than-usual summer is likely in Ohio and many other parts of the globe, according to new forecasts and scientific research.
Why it matters: Extreme heat is a major public health threat and plays a role in droughts and wildfires.
- Heat waves also threaten the reliability of the nation's increasingly strained electricity grid.
😬 By the numbers: Everywhere in the Lower 48 — except for North Dakota and some surrounding areas — is projected to be hotter than average, but with varying likelihood.
- Ohio has a 40% to 50% chance of seeing abnormally hot temperatures this summer.
Flashback: Though much of the U.S. experienced heat waves and heat domes last summer, Cleveland remained largely immune.
What's next: Cleveland residents can expect some relief from the heat. The city's 18 pools and 22 spray basins open June 8.
