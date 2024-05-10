A long, hot summer looms

A hotter-than-usual summer is likely in Ohio and many other parts of the globe, according to new forecasts and scientific research.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is a major public health threat and plays a role in droughts and wildfires.

Heat waves also threaten the reliability of the nation's increasingly strained electricity grid.

😬 By the numbers: Everywhere in the Lower 48 — except for North Dakota and some surrounding areas — is projected to be hotter than average, but with varying likelihood.

Ohio has a 40% to 50% chance of seeing abnormally hot temperatures this summer.

Flashback: Though much of the U.S. experienced heat waves and heat domes last summer, Cleveland remained largely immune.

The most significant climate event was the low air quality caused by June wildfires in Canada.

What's next: Cleveland residents can expect some relief from the heat. The city's 18 pools and 22 spray basins open June 8.