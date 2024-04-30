45 mins ago - Food and Drink

Cleveland is becoming a hefeweizen hotbed

The flagship hefeweizen at Fat Head's Brewery, Goggle Fogger, took home gold last week at the World Beer Cup in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: Fat Head's has dominated the hefeweizen category before — at the World Beer Cup and at the Great American Beer Festival — but this year, another local brewery, Market Garden, won bronze in the same category for its Prosperity wheat ale.

  • Cleveland now has the first- and third-ranked hefeweizens out of 138 entries worldwide.

Flashback: Fat Head's and Market Garden squared off in the Final Four of our Cleveland brewery bracket last year.

The big picture: Eight Ohio breweries won 10 awards at this year's World Beer Cup.

Zoom in: Fat Head's Bone Head Red won gold for the second consecutive year in the Strong Red Ale category, and its Dunkelosteus won silver among Dunkelweizens.

  • Masthead Brewery won silver in the chili beer category for its popular jalapeño IPA.

What they're saying: The Ohio Craft Brewers Association is now calling Cleveland the "hefeweizen capital of the world."

  • "Consumers are seeking out high-quality, innovative, flavorful beverages, and Ohio breweries are delivering," Mary MacDonald, OCBA's executive director, said in a statement.
