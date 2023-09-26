Ohio breweries win big at Great American Beer Festival
Ohio breweries cleaned up at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver this weekend, taking home 19 medals.
Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and the medal haul for Ohio's independent brewers smashes their previous record of 15 in 2019.
Driving the news: Northeast Ohio's own Fat Head's was once again the most decorated brewery in the state, with three gold medals.
- Head Hunter IPA won gold in the American IPA category, topping a field of 206 entrants.
- Alpenglow, the brewery's dominant Weizenbock, took home gold in the German Wheat Ale category, and Goggle Fogger won gold in the German-style Hefeweizen category.
What they're saying: "Our independent breweries are proving without a doubt that Ohio is a top-tier destination for craft beer," said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.
- "From our perennial powerhouse breweries to our impressive young upstarts, you can find award winning, world-class beer all over the state."
Here are the winning Ohio brewers:
Fat Head's Brewery, Middleburg Heights
- Alpenglow – Gold – German Wheat Ale
- Goggle Fogger – Gold – South German-Style Hefeweizen
- Head Hunter – Gold – American-Style India Pale Ale
Third Eye Brewing, Cincinnati
- Chai Eye Captain – Gold – Herb and Spice Beer
- Double Astral – Gold – Chocolate Beer
- Gourd Darn-it – Silver – Pumpkin Beer
Brink Brewing, Cincinnati
- Lil Zoomie – Gold – Coffee Stout or Porter
- Moozie – Bronze – Sweet Stout or Cream Stout
Hoppin' Frog Brewery, Akron
- Smashing Honey Blonde – Gold – Honey Beer
Rhinegeist, Cincinnati
- Kiwi (The Bird) – Gold – New Zealand India Pale Ale
The Brew Brothers, Columbus
- Toasty – Silver – English Mild or Bitter
Eudora Brewing, Dayton
- Daytonian Rhapsody – Silver – Bohemian-Style Pilsener
Inside the Five Brewing, Sylvania
- Megaphone – Silver – Irish-Style Red Ale
Narrow Path Brewing, Loveland
- Restless Seas – Silver – German Sour Ale
Noble Creature Wild Ales & Lagers, Youngstown
- Earth & Aether – Silver – Belgian-Style Sour Ale
Seventh Son Brewing, Columbus
- Stone Fort – Silver – English-Style Brown Ale
MadTree Brewing, Cincinnati
- Legendary Lager – Bronze – Light Lager
Royal Docks Brewing, Canton
- Pumpkinslayer – Bronze – Pumpkin Beer
Narrow Path/Third Eye, Cincinnati
- Mounds of Importance – Silver – Collaboration Beer
