Ohio breweries win big at Great American Beer Festival

Sam Allard
Brewers from Fat Head's holding an Ohio flag on a stage, accepting award at Great American Beer Festival

The Fat Head's crew. Photo: Ohio Craft Brewers Association

Ohio breweries cleaned up at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver this weekend, taking home 19 medals.

Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and the medal haul for Ohio's independent brewers smashes their previous record of 15 in 2019.

Driving the news: Northeast Ohio's own Fat Head's was once again the most decorated brewery in the state, with three gold medals.

  • Head Hunter IPA won gold in the American IPA category, topping a field of 206 entrants.
  • Alpenglow, the brewery's dominant Weizenbock, took home gold in the German Wheat Ale category, and Goggle Fogger won gold in the German-style Hefeweizen category.

What they're saying: "Our independent breweries are proving without a doubt that Ohio is a top-tier destination for craft beer," said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

  • "From our perennial powerhouse breweries to our impressive young upstarts, you can find award winning, world-class beer all over the state."

Here are the winning Ohio brewers:

Fat Head's Brewery, Middleburg Heights

  • Alpenglow – Gold – German Wheat Ale
  • Goggle Fogger – Gold – South German-Style Hefeweizen
  • Head Hunter – Gold – American-Style India Pale Ale

Third Eye Brewing, Cincinnati

  • Chai Eye Captain – Gold – Herb and Spice Beer
  • Double Astral – Gold – Chocolate Beer
  • Gourd Darn-it – Silver – Pumpkin Beer

Brink Brewing, Cincinnati

  • Lil Zoomie – Gold – Coffee Stout or Porter
  • Moozie – Bronze – Sweet Stout or Cream Stout

Hoppin' Frog Brewery, Akron

  • Smashing Honey Blonde – Gold – Honey Beer

Rhinegeist, Cincinnati

  • Kiwi (The Bird) – Gold – New Zealand India Pale Ale

The Brew Brothers, Columbus

  • Toasty – Silver – English Mild or Bitter

Eudora Brewing, Dayton

  • Daytonian Rhapsody – Silver – Bohemian-Style Pilsener

Inside the Five Brewing, Sylvania

  • Megaphone – Silver – Irish-Style Red Ale

Narrow Path Brewing, Loveland

  • Restless Seas – Silver – German Sour Ale

Noble Creature Wild Ales & Lagers, Youngstown

  • Earth & Aether – Silver – Belgian-Style Sour Ale

Seventh Son Brewing, Columbus

  • Stone Fort – Silver – English-Style Brown Ale

MadTree Brewing, Cincinnati

  • Legendary Lager – Bronze – Light Lager

Royal Docks Brewing, Canton

  • Pumpkinslayer – Bronze – Pumpkin Beer

Narrow Path/Third Eye, Cincinnati

  • Mounds of Importance – Silver – Collaboration Beer
