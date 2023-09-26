Ohio breweries win big at Great American Beer Festival

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Ohio breweries cleaned up at the 2023 Great American Beer Festival competition in Denver this weekend, taking home 19 medals.

Why it matters: GABF is the most prestigious U.S. beer contest, and the medal haul for Ohio's independent brewers smashes their previous record of 15 in 2019.

Driving the news: Northeast Ohio's own Fat Head's was once again the most decorated brewery in the state, with three gold medals.

Head Hunter IPA won gold in the American IPA category, topping a field of 206 entrants.

Alpenglow, the brewery's dominant Weizenbock, took home gold in the German Wheat Ale category, and Goggle Fogger won gold in the German-style Hefeweizen category.

What they're saying: "Our independent breweries are proving without a doubt that Ohio is a top-tier destination for craft beer," said Mary MacDonald, executive director of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association.

"From our perennial powerhouse breweries to our impressive young upstarts, you can find award winning, world-class beer all over the state."

Here are the winning Ohio brewers:

Fat Head's Brewery, Middleburg Heights

Alpenglow – Gold – German Wheat Ale

Goggle Fogger – Gold – South German-Style Hefeweizen

Head Hunter – Gold – American-Style India Pale Ale

Third Eye Brewing, Cincinnati

Chai Eye Captain – Gold – Herb and Spice Beer

Double Astral – Gold – Chocolate Beer

Gourd Darn-it – Silver – Pumpkin Beer

Brink Brewing, Cincinnati

Lil Zoomie – Gold – Coffee Stout or Porter

Moozie – Bronze – Sweet Stout or Cream Stout

Hoppin' Frog Brewery, Akron

Smashing Honey Blonde – Gold – Honey Beer

Rhinegeist, Cincinnati

Kiwi (The Bird) – Gold – New Zealand India Pale Ale

The Brew Brothers, Columbus

Toasty – Silver – English Mild or Bitter

Eudora Brewing, Dayton

Daytonian Rhapsody – Silver – Bohemian-Style Pilsener

Inside the Five Brewing, Sylvania

Megaphone – Silver – Irish-Style Red Ale

Narrow Path Brewing, Loveland

Restless Seas – Silver – German Sour Ale

Noble Creature Wild Ales & Lagers, Youngstown

Earth & Aether – Silver – Belgian-Style Sour Ale

Seventh Son Brewing, Columbus

Stone Fort – Silver – English-Style Brown Ale

MadTree Brewing, Cincinnati

Legendary Lager – Bronze – Light Lager

Royal Docks Brewing, Canton

Pumpkinslayer – Bronze – Pumpkin Beer

Narrow Path/Third Eye, Cincinnati