Best Brewery in Cleveland Tournament: Final Four

We're down to the Final Four in our Best Brewery Tournament.

The semifinal round features four of the best-known breweries in Northeast Ohio.

Great Lakes vs Masthead

State of play: Great Lakes Brewing barely fended off scrappy underdog Noble Beast in the Elite 8.

Now, Cleveland's OG brewery takes on Masthead, which has grown quickly since opening in 2017.

Market Garden vs Fat Head's

State of play: Both Market Garden and Fat Head's Brewery had no trouble moving through the first two rounds.

Their final four matchup features an Ohio City mainstay in Market Garden versus the award-winning Fat Head's, which has expanded its formidable presence over the past half-decade.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

🗳 Final Four voting is now underway! The polls close at 3pm.