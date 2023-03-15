13 mins ago - Food and Drink

Best Brewery in Cleveland Tournament: Final Four

Troy Smith
Animated illustration of four different kinds of beers.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

We're down to the Final Four in our Best Brewery Tournament.

  • The semifinal round features four of the best-known breweries in Northeast Ohio.

Great Lakes vs Masthead

State of play: Great Lakes Brewing barely fended off scrappy underdog Noble Beast in the Elite 8.

  • Now, Cleveland's OG brewery takes on Masthead, which has grown quickly since opening in 2017.

Market Garden vs Fat Head's

State of play: Both Market Garden and Fat Head's Brewery had no trouble moving through the first two rounds.

  • Their final four matchup features an Ohio City mainstay in Market Garden versus the award-winning Fat Head's, which has expanded its formidable presence over the past half-decade.
Bracket: Axios Visuals
🗳 Final Four voting is now underway! The polls close at 3pm.



