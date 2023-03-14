1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Cleveland's Best Brewery tournament: Elite 8

Troy Smith

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Our mission to crown the best brewery in Cleveland began yesterday with a Sweet 16 of craft beer factories.

State of play: The first round saw heavyweights like Great Lakes and Fat Head's Brewery march on, while underdog Noble Beast took down Collision Bend.

  • The big surprise was Immigrant Son Brewery, which earned the third-most votes, behind only Great Lakes and Fat Head's.
Bracket: Axios Visuals
🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway! Polls close at 3pm.

