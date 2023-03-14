1 hour ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland's Best Brewery tournament: Elite 8
Our mission to crown the best brewery in Cleveland began yesterday with a Sweet 16 of craft beer factories.
- Now it's time for the Elite 8.
State of play: The first round saw heavyweights like Great Lakes and Fat Head's Brewery march on, while underdog Noble Beast took down Collision Bend.
- The big surprise was Immigrant Son Brewery, which earned the third-most votes, behind only Great Lakes and Fat Head's.
🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway! Polls close at 3pm.
