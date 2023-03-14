Cleveland's Best Brewery tournament: Elite 8

Our mission to crown the best brewery in Cleveland began yesterday with a Sweet 16 of craft beer factories.

Now it's time for the Elite 8.

State of play: The first round saw heavyweights like Great Lakes and Fat Head's Brewery march on, while underdog Noble Beast took down Collision Bend.

The big surprise was Immigrant Son Brewery, which earned the third-most votes, behind only Great Lakes and Fat Head's.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway! Polls close at 3pm.