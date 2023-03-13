53 mins ago - Food and Drink
Help us choose the best brewery in Cleveland
To celebrate March Madness, we've created a tournament bracket to decide the best of the best in Cleveland's brewery scene.
State of play: Craft beer is a Cleveland hallmark, with more than 40 breweries in the area.
- We narrowed it to a Sweet 16 of local breweries to launch our tournament.
Methodology: This contest is fun and casual, so develop your own criteria based on taste and variety of beers, quality of taproom, branding, events — whatever you think makes a brewery great.
- Yes, we know Cleveland has way more than 16 awesome breweries, but we had to start somewhere.
📬 Vote for round 1 here by 3pm EDT. Check back tomorrow to see who advances to the Elite 8.
- Reply to this email to advocate for your favorite or to complain about which breweries were left out. Now, crack a cold one and vote.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.