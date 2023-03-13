To celebrate March Madness, we've created a tournament bracket to decide the best of the best in Cleveland's brewery scene.

State of play: Craft beer is a Cleveland hallmark, with more than 40 breweries in the area.

We narrowed it to a Sweet 16 of local breweries to launch our tournament.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Methodology: This contest is fun and casual, so develop your own criteria based on taste and variety of beers, quality of taproom, branding, events — whatever you think makes a brewery great.

Yes, we know Cleveland has way more than 16 awesome breweries, but we had to start somewhere.

📬 Vote for round 1 here by 3pm EDT. Check back tomorrow to see who advances to the Elite 8.