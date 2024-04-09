Playhouse Square buys Cleveland Greyhound station

The Playhouse Square Foundation last week purchased Cleveland's historic Greyhound Station on Chester Avenue. Why it matters: The $3.35 million acquisition of the bus terminal and the adjacent land from Twenty Lake Holdings, a subsidiary of Alden Global Capital, paves the way for commercial and residential development by an entity that says it is committed to the building's historic preservation.

The purchase also means that Greyhound bus operations will have to relocate, which has been in the works for some time.

What they're saying: A spokesperson for Playhouse Square told Axios that there was limited information to share about the site's plans or the project timeline.

"In the meantime, we are committed to respecting the historic integrity of the building and to working with the City of Cleveland and Greyhound to ensure the transition to Greyhound's new base of operations occurs on a timetable that works for all parties," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Catch up quick: The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority told Axios in November that it was in talks to relocate Greyhound's bus operation to the Puritas Rapid Station, 11 miles from the current site.

Additional departures have also been proposed at the Stephanie Tubbs Jones Transit Center downtown.

The latest: An RTA spokesperson told Axios that as of this week there were no developments to report in those negotiations.

