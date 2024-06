Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Guardians kicked off Cactus League spring training this past weekend in Arizona. Why it matters: These are the first games under new manager Stephen Vogt, offering a glimpse at the team's top prospects.

Catch up quick: The Guardians finished last season with a record of 76-86, missing the playoffs and losing beloved manager Terry Francona to retirement.

What we're watching: The Guardians are in desperate need of power hitting, which has shined a spotlight on 2022 first-round draft pick Chase DeLauter, who homered in the team's loss to the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday.

The team is also looking to settle on a starting shortstop between Gabriel Arias and Brayan Rocchio, and to fill its final two bullpen spots.

What's next: Spring training runs through March 26. The Guardians start the regular season on March 28 in Oakland.