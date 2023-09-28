Terry Francona bids farewell at Guardians' final home game

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

You will be missed. Photo: Jim Rogash/Getty Images

The Guardians have three games left this season, but last night marked the end of an era.

Driving the news: Terry "Tito" Francona, who plans to retire after this season, managed his final home game at Progressive Field, which saw the Guardians beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-3.

Why it matters: Francona is the winningest manager in Cleveland history with more than 900 victories, including six postseason berths and a World Series appearance in 2016.

Flashback: Francona's MLB career began as a player with the Montreal Expos in 1981.

He went on to play for several teams, including Cleveland in 1988, the same franchise that his father, Tito, played for in the 1960s.

The intrigue: Francona turned to coaching in 1991 and managed Michael Jordan during his short-lived minor league run with the Birmingham Barons in 1994.

Francona would go on to manage the Philadelphia Phillies and lead the Boston Red Sox to two World Series titles.

Zoom in: He became manager in Cleveland in 2012, where he won American League Manager of the Year honors in 2013, 2016 and 2022.

Yes, but: The 64-year-old has dealt with major health issues in recent years, scheduling a shoulder replacement surgery and a pair of hernia operations for this offseason.

What they're saying: "It's time," Francona told the MLB radio network earlier this month.

"My body is telling me that. My head is telling me that. And I don't want to stay on for the wrong reasons. ... I've been pretty clear with the guys I work for, told them to start preparing."

The bottom line: Francona is a future Hall of Famer and one of the most beloved figures in Cleveland sports history.

His ties to the community include a pair of restaurants and multiple charity organizations.

What's next: The Guardians, who have been eliminated from postseason play, will close out the season with three games in Detroit against the Tigers this weekend.