Guardians manager Terry Francona says "it's time" to retire

We love you, Tito, even when you make us crazy. Photo: Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Guardians manager Terry Francona has all but confirmed that this season will be his last in the Cleveland dugout.

Bunting the news: In an interview with the MLB radio network Tuesday, he said he's been in communication with the front office about his plans and that he didn't want the final month of the season to feel like a "sendoff" or "pity party."

What they're saying: "It's time," Francona said.

"My body is telling me that. My head is telling me that. And I don't want to stay on for the wrong reasons. ... I've been pretty clear with the guys I work for, told them to start preparing."

Catch up quick: Francona, 64, is the winningest manager in Cleveland baseball history. He won two World Series as skipper of the Boston Red Sox.