Cleveland Guardians tap former catcher Stephen Vogt as new manager

Vogt homered in his final Major League at-bat in 2022. Photo: Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

The Cleveland Guardians have hired former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt as the man to replace Terry Francona in the dugout.

Driving the news: Vogt, (rhymes with boat), who has no managerial experience, signed a three-year contract with the team, ESPN reports.

  • The Guardians will introduce him as the team's new manager in a press conference Friday.

Catch up quick: Vogt, 39, will replace Francona, the winningest manager in Cleveland Guardians history, who tallied more than 900 victories, six postseason berths and a World Series appearance in 2016.

  • With mounting health issues, the 64-year-old signaled his retirement during the tail-end of last season.

What they're saying: "Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player," said Chris Antonetti, the Guardians' president of baseball operations, in a statement.

  • "We've greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks."

One fun thing: Vogt hit a home run in his final Major League at bat with the Oakland Athletics in 2022 to close out his 10-year professional playing career.

  • He has spent the past year on the coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners.
