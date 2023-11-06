Cleveland Guardians tap former catcher Stephen Vogt as new manager
The Cleveland Guardians have hired former MLB catcher Stephen Vogt as the man to replace Terry Francona in the dugout.
Driving the news: Vogt, (rhymes with boat), who has no managerial experience, signed a three-year contract with the team, ESPN reports.
- The Guardians will introduce him as the team's new manager in a press conference Friday.
Catch up quick: Vogt, 39, will replace Francona, the winningest manager in Cleveland Guardians history, who tallied more than 900 victories, six postseason berths and a World Series appearance in 2016.
- With mounting health issues, the 64-year-old signaled his retirement during the tail-end of last season.
What they're saying: "Stephen earned a reputation as one of the best teammates in the game across his 16-year career as a player," said Chris Antonetti, the Guardians' president of baseball operations, in a statement.
- "We've greatly enjoyed the opportunity to get to know him over the past several weeks."
One fun thing: Vogt hit a home run in his final Major League at bat with the Oakland Athletics in 2022 to close out his 10-year professional playing career.
- He has spent the past year on the coaching staff of the Seattle Mariners.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.