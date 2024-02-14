Feb 14, 2024 - News

Frontier Airlines announces 10 new nonstop destinations from Cleveland

A Frontier airplane in profile on a tarmac.

Photo: Courtesy of Frontier Airlines

Frontier Airlines is about to become the carrier at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with the most total destinations.

Driving the news: The low-cost carrier with a local crew base set to open in March announced on Wednesday that it will launch 10 new nonstop routes from CLE beginning in May.

  • These routes are in addition to the new and expanded service to Minneapolis and LaGuardia Airport in New York announced last month.

By the numbers: Frontier will serve a total of 30 cities, increasing average peak summer daily departures by 38 percent from a year ago.

What they're saying: "Our growth in Cleveland is soaring," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

  • "We're thrilled to connect consumers in Northeast Ohio with low fares to even more destinations throughout the U.S."

Details: Frontier will begin service to the following cities:

  • Houston (IAH); 4x per week; beginning May 17.
  • Jacksonville (JAX); 4x per week; May 22.
  • New Orleans (MSY); 4x per week; May 22.
  • Myrtle Beach (MYR); 3x per week; May 21.
  • Austin (AUS); 3x per week; May 16.
  • Charleston (CHS); 4x per week; May 17.
  • Savannah (SAV); 3x per week; May 16.
  • Salt Lake City (SLC); 3x per week; May 16.
  • Pensacola (PNS); 3x per week; May 21.
  • Baltimore (BWI); 3x per week; May 16.
  • Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP); 4x per week; May 17.
  • New York City (LGA); daily; April 10.




