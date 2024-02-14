Frontier Airlines announces 10 new nonstop destinations from Cleveland

Share on email (opens in new window)

Frontier Airlines is about to become the carrier at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport with the most total destinations. Driving the news: The low-cost carrier with a local crew base set to open in March announced on Wednesday that it will launch 10 new nonstop routes from CLE beginning in May.

These routes are in addition to the new and expanded service to Minneapolis and LaGuardia Airport in New York announced last month.

By the numbers: Frontier will serve a total of 30 cities, increasing average peak summer daily departures by 38 percent from a year ago.

What they're saying: "Our growth in Cleveland is soaring," Frontier Airlines CEO Barry Biffle said in a statement.

"We're thrilled to connect consumers in Northeast Ohio with low fares to even more destinations throughout the U.S."

Details: Frontier will begin service to the following cities: