Cavs Corner, Week 16: They are mortal!

They almost pulled off a heroic late-game comeback against the 76ers. Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Turns out the Cavs aren't invincible after all. With Dean Wade out Monday — Super Bowl flu? — the Cavs lost to a Philadelphia 76ers team that couldn't miss. The Cavs are now 17-2 in their last 19 games. Ho-hum.

Record: (35-17); Last week: (32-16).

Weekly slate: Win at Washington (114-106); Win at Brooklyn (118-95); Win at Toronto (119-95); Loss vs. Philadelphia (123-121).

The big picture: The Cavs made no moves at last week's NBA trade deadline, and who can blame them?

It's difficult to meaningfully improve a roster that's been playing at such an elite level.

Yes, but: As the Sixers demonstrated, the word is out on the Cavs, and opponents are bringing their A-game.

🔥 Weekly winner: Evan Mobley. After returning from injury, the third-year big man is playing with renewed offensive firepower.

He is 7-12 from the three-point line over his last six games.

⏱️ Weekly loser: Sam Merrill. The Cavs' best shooter is struggling to find minutes in coach J.B. Bickerstaff's new 10-man rotation.

Even with Wade out Monday, Merrill didn't crack the 10-minute mark.

ICYMI: The Nets' Ben Simmons shoved Jarrett Allen during last Thursday's matchup, leading to a 21-0 Cavalanche.

"We may not look like the toughest," Allen said in a post-game interview, "but when you start messing with the dogs, you're going to get bit."

📺 What we're watching: The Cavs on Channel 43! The team on Tuesday announced an agreement with Gray Television to offer free distribution of five upcoming games in March and April.

What's next: Tonight vs. Chicago; NBA 3-point contest (featuring Donovan Mitchell) Saturday; NBA All-Star Game (featuring Mitchell) Sunday.