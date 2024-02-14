Cavs Corner, Week 16: They are mortal!
Turns out the Cavs aren't invincible after all. With Dean Wade out Monday — Super Bowl flu? — the Cavs lost to a Philadelphia 76ers team that couldn't miss.
- The Cavs are now 17-2 in their last 19 games. Ho-hum.
Record: (35-17); Last week: (32-16).
Weekly slate: Win at Washington (114-106); Win at Brooklyn (118-95); Win at Toronto (119-95); Loss vs. Philadelphia (123-121).
The big picture: The Cavs made no moves at last week's NBA trade deadline, and who can blame them?
- It's difficult to meaningfully improve a roster that's been playing at such an elite level.
Yes, but: As the Sixers demonstrated, the word is out on the Cavs, and opponents are bringing their A-game.
🔥 Weekly winner: Evan Mobley. After returning from injury, the third-year big man is playing with renewed offensive firepower.
- He is 7-12 from the three-point line over his last six games.
⏱️ Weekly loser: Sam Merrill. The Cavs' best shooter is struggling to find minutes in coach J.B. Bickerstaff's new 10-man rotation.
- Even with Wade out Monday, Merrill didn't crack the 10-minute mark.
ICYMI: The Nets' Ben Simmons shoved Jarrett Allen during last Thursday's matchup, leading to a 21-0 Cavalanche.
- "We may not look like the toughest," Allen said in a post-game interview, "but when you start messing with the dogs, you're going to get bit."
📺 What we're watching: The Cavs on Channel 43! The team on Tuesday announced an agreement with Gray Television to offer free distribution of five upcoming games in March and April.
What's next: Tonight vs. Chicago; NBA 3-point contest (featuring Donovan Mitchell) Saturday; NBA All-Star Game (featuring Mitchell) Sunday.
