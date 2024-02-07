Cavs Corner, Week 15: All-Star talent!

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Cleveland Cavaliers are rendering us all speechless.

They have won 14 of their last 15 — tying the franchise record for a 15-game span — and have ascended to second place in the Eastern Conference.

Record: (32-16); Last week: (28-16)

Weekly slate: Win vs. Detroit (128-121); Win at Memphis (108-101); Win at San Antonio (117-101); Win vs. Sacramento (136-110).

The big picture: The NBA's reigning MVP, Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers, suffered a meniscus injury last week and could miss the rest of the season.

The 76ers have been a top-three team in the East all year. Their plight means the battle for the East's second and third seeds are now between the Cavs, the Milwaukee Bucks and the New York Knicks.

⭐ Weekly winner: Donovan Mitchell, who became the first Cavs player other than LeBron James to win the NBA's Player of the Month honors for his performance in January.

Mitchell is averaging career highs in rebounds, assists, steals and blocks, and he was a no-brainer selection for the NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis this month.

Plus: Mitchell has confirmed his participation in the three-point contest during All-Star weekend.

🤕 Weekly loser: Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers, NBA fans and all franchises that lose superstar players to injury. What a bummer.

What we're watching: Which teams desperate to win now will mortgage their future for a short-term upgrade before the NBA trade deadline tomorrow?

What's next: Wednesday at Washington; Thursday at Brooklyn; Saturday at Toronto; Monday vs. Philadelphia.