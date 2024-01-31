1 hour ago - Sports

Cavs Corner, Week 14: Full strength!

The Cavs' Dean Wade (white jersey) takes a jump shot over the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (black jersey)

Shoot it, Dean-o! Photo: Stacy Revere/Getty Images

Evan Mobley returned to the starting lineup Monday, and Darius Garland returns tonight, meaning the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers have a full stable of healthy stallions once again.

Record: (28-16); Last week: (26-15)

Weekly slate: Loss at Milwaukee (126-116); Win at Milwaukee (112-100); Win vs. L.A. Clippers (118-108).

The big picture: The Cavs are 10-1 in their last 11 games and have put the top of the Eastern Conference on notice.

  • Barring a major injury, Boston should retain the No. 1 seed, but both Cleveland and New York are on fire of late and look fully capable of snatching a top-three seed from Milwaukee and/or Philadelphia.

❤️ Weekly winner: Dean Wade. The corn-fed Kansas State product has played lockdown perimeter defense all year.

  • He's shooting threes at 40% and has held the fort at power forward during Mobley's absence.

💔 Weekly loser(s): Lesser-known brothers.

  • Two-way player Isaiah Mobley has made only one appearance since Dec. 15, when his little brother Evan went down with injury.
  • Pete Nance, son of Larry and little brother of Larry Jr., logged only four minutes during his 10-day contract, which expired Sunday.

By the numbers: Jarrett Allen's double-double streak is alive at 15 games.

One fun thing: Sam Merrill got some national media love this week for his historic sharpshooting.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Detroit; Thursday at Memphis; Saturday at San Antonio; Monday vs. Sacramento.





