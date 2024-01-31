Cavs Corner, Week 14: Full strength!

Share on email (opens in new window)

Evan Mobley returned to the starting lineup Monday, and Darius Garland returns tonight, meaning the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers have a full stable of healthy stallions once again.

Record: (28-16); Last week: (26-15)

Weekly slate: Loss at Milwaukee (126-116); Win at Milwaukee (112-100); Win vs. L.A. Clippers (118-108).

The big picture: The Cavs are 10-1 in their last 11 games and have put the top of the Eastern Conference on notice.

Barring a major injury, Boston should retain the No. 1 seed, but both Cleveland and New York are on fire of late and look fully capable of snatching a top-three seed from Milwaukee and/or Philadelphia.

❤️ Weekly winner: Dean Wade. The corn-fed Kansas State product has played lockdown perimeter defense all year.

He's shooting threes at 40% and has held the fort at power forward during Mobley's absence.

💔 Weekly loser(s): Lesser-known brothers.

Two-way player Isaiah Mobley has made only one appearance since Dec. 15, when his little brother Evan went down with injury.

Pete Nance, son of Larry and little brother of Larry Jr., logged only four minutes during his 10-day contract, which expired Sunday.

By the numbers: Jarrett Allen's double-double streak is alive at 15 games.

Max Strus picked up his eighth technical foul Monday, the most on the team and tied for fifth in the NBA.

One fun thing: Sam Merrill got some national media love this week for his historic sharpshooting.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Detroit; Thursday at Memphis; Saturday at San Antonio; Monday vs. Sacramento.