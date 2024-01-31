Cavs Corner, Week 14: Full strength!
Evan Mobley returned to the starting lineup Monday, and Darius Garland returns tonight, meaning the red-hot Cleveland Cavaliers have a full stable of healthy stallions once again.
Record: (28-16); Last week: (26-15)
Weekly slate: Loss at Milwaukee (126-116); Win at Milwaukee (112-100); Win vs. L.A. Clippers (118-108).
The big picture: The Cavs are 10-1 in their last 11 games and have put the top of the Eastern Conference on notice.
- Barring a major injury, Boston should retain the No. 1 seed, but both Cleveland and New York are on fire of late and look fully capable of snatching a top-three seed from Milwaukee and/or Philadelphia.
❤️ Weekly winner: Dean Wade. The corn-fed Kansas State product has played lockdown perimeter defense all year.
- He's shooting threes at 40% and has held the fort at power forward during Mobley's absence.
💔 Weekly loser(s): Lesser-known brothers.
- Two-way player Isaiah Mobley has made only one appearance since Dec. 15, when his little brother Evan went down with injury.
- Pete Nance, son of Larry and little brother of Larry Jr., logged only four minutes during his 10-day contract, which expired Sunday.
By the numbers: Jarrett Allen's double-double streak is alive at 15 games.
- Max Strus picked up his eighth technical foul Monday, the most on the team and tied for fifth in the NBA.
One fun thing: Sam Merrill got some national media love this week for his historic sharpshooting.
What's next: Wednesday vs. Detroit; Thursday at Memphis; Saturday at San Antonio; Monday vs. Sacramento.
