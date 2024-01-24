Cavs Corner, Week 13: Let them cook!
The Cavs haven't lost a game since Jan. 1 and are disemboweling opponents left and right with suffocating defense and breathtaking offense.
Record: (26-15); Last week: (23-15)
Weekly slate: Win vs. Milwaukee (135-95); Win at Atlanta (116-95); Win at Orlando (126-99)
The big picture: The Cavs are the NBA's best team (a scorching 13-3) since Dec. 15. They're playing exhilarating basketball.
👏 Weekly winner: Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff. When a team hustles this hard on the defensive end, you know they've bought in. That's good coaching.
- Per Cleveland.com, Bickerstaff has motivated his team with the creation of a new defensive statistical category — the "suffocate" — which equates to three straight defensive stops.
🚫 Weekly loser: Tristan Thompson. The NBA announced Tuesday that the backup big man has been suspended 25 games without pay after testing positive for performance-enhancing drugs.
By the numbers: With his 12th straight double-double Monday, Jarrett Allen now owns the longest streak in Cavs' franchise history.
💬 Quote of the week: "Lose my number."
- Per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, that's what Cavs GM Koby Altman is telling rival GMs who have sought Donovan Mitchell in trades.
What's next: Wednesday at Milwaukee; Friday at Milwaukee; Monday vs. L.A. Clippers.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.