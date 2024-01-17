Cavs Corner, Week 12: Paris, je t'aime!

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Cavs are scratching and clawing their way to victories as two of their best players remain sidelined with injuries.

Record: (23-15); Last week: (21-15).

Weekly slate: Win vs. Brooklyn (111-102); Win vs. Chicago (109-91)

The big picture: The Cavs were abroad for much of last week, dominating the Nets in the NBA's international showcase in Paris before returning home to defeat the Bulls.

They've won five straight and are 10-3 since the sidelining of Evan Mobley and Darius Garland due to injuries.

🇫🇷 Weekly winner: Donovan Mitchell. The superstar guard shone under the Parisian lights, dropping a season-high 45 points and collecting 12 rebounds and four steals for good measure.

🧊 Weekly loser: Isaac Okoro. The fourth-year defensive specialist has been starting in recent weeks but still can't consistently hit open three-point shots.

He went 1-6 from long range Monday and is shooting 26% over his past seven games.

By the numbers: After Ricky Rubio announced his retirement last week, reserve big man Tristan Thompson reclaimed jersey No. 13, the number he wore during his first tour of duty with the Cavs.

Be smart: NBA All-Star voting concludes on Jan. 20.

Mitchell is a virtual lock, but center Jarrett Allen could use some fan support.

What's next: Wednesday vs. Milwaukee; Saturday at Atlanta; Monday at Orlando.