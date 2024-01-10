Cavs Corner, Week 11: We love you, Ricky!

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

For abbreviated stretches of two seasons, Cavs fans got to experience one of the most transcendent passers in NBA history.

Driving the news: Ricky Rubio, the point guard phenom, last week announced his retirement from NBA hoops to prioritize his mental health in his native Spain.

Record: (21-15); Last week: (18-15)

Weekly slate: Win vs. Washington (140-101); Win vs. Washington (114-90); Win vs. San Antonio (117-115)

What they're saying: "I know the way things ended has been tough," Rubio wrote in a statement posted to social media.

"I could never have imagined the year would develop this way, but [the Cavs] have an amazing organization, with Koby [Altman] and JB [Bickerstaff], who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person."

Weekly winners: Rubio's news overshadowed on-court play this week, so consider these honorable mentions:

Jarrett Allen: The big man continued his dominant play, averaging 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists over his last seven games.

The big man continued his dominant play, averaging 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists over his last seven games. Serena Winters: The Bally Sports sideline reporter had a viral moment this week, fist-bumping Allen without breaking stride during a post-game report.

What's next: The Cavs play only once this week, against the Brooklyn Nets in Paris.