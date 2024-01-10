Cavs Corner, Week 11: We love you, Ricky!
For abbreviated stretches of two seasons, Cavs fans got to experience one of the most transcendent passers in NBA history.
Driving the news: Ricky Rubio, the point guard phenom, last week announced his retirement from NBA hoops to prioritize his mental health in his native Spain.
Record: (21-15); Last week: (18-15)
Weekly slate: Win vs. Washington (140-101); Win vs. Washington (114-90); Win vs. San Antonio (117-115)
What they're saying: "I know the way things ended has been tough," Rubio wrote in a statement posted to social media.
- "I could never have imagined the year would develop this way, but [the Cavs] have an amazing organization, with Koby [Altman] and JB [Bickerstaff], who have been extremely respectful and understanding of my situation and caring for me as a person."
Weekly winners: Rubio's news overshadowed on-court play this week, so consider these honorable mentions:
- Jarrett Allen: The big man continued his dominant play, averaging 21 points, 16 rebounds and five assists over his last seven games.
- Serena Winters: The Bally Sports sideline reporter had a viral moment this week, fist-bumping Allen without breaking stride during a post-game report.
What's next: The Cavs play only once this week, against the Brooklyn Nets in Paris.
- The game is part of the NBA's "Global Games'' program to expand its international fanbase.
- Tipoff is 2pm ET Thursday, and will be televised locally on Bally Sports Ohio.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.