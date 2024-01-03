Cavs Corner, Week 10: Fro Yo!
Every time the Cavs find a groove, they seem to lose their footing.
Record: (18-15); Last week: (17-13)
Weekly slate: Win at Dallas (113-110); Loss vs. Milwaukee (119-111); Loss at Toronto (124-121).
What happened: The Cavs mounted a heroic comeback to steal a victory from Luka Dončić and the Mavs — their fifth win in six games — but then stumbled against Eastern Conference opponents after Donovan Mitchell returned from an illness.
🔥 Weekly winner: Jarrett Allen. The Fro has been a monster during Evan Mobley's absence, racking up double-doubles and maintaining one of the NBA's best shooting percentages.
- In the Dallas win, he recorded 24 points and 23 rebounds, his second 20-20 in a Cavs uniform. Only six other Cavs have managed to do it twice.
🥶 Weekly loser: Max Strus. The workhorse wing reached double-digit scoring numbers only once this week, shooting a woeful 25% from beyond the arc.
- After a piping hot start, his three-point shooting has been below 30% since Dec. 1.
What we're watching: The Cavs have a cupcake schedule in the coming week, playing two of the worst teams in the league. Can they right the ship?
What's next: Tonight vs. Washington, Friday vs. Washington, Sunday vs. San Antonio.
