Cavs Corner, Week 9: Bench mob!

Did anyone expect these dudes to see minutes this season? Photo: Michael Reeves/Getty Images

The Cavs are sustaining so many injuries that they're beginning to resemble the Cleveland Browns.

Record: (17-13); Last week: (15-12).

Weekly slate: Win vs. Utah (124-116); Loss vs. New Orleans (123-104); Win at Chicago (109-95).

The big picture: When it rains, it pours. Darius Garland and Evan Mobley were already out with long-term injuries when Donovan Mitchell fell ill and missed all three games last week.

In the improbable Chicago win, the Cavs were also without sixth man Caris LeVert and deadeye shooter Sam Merrill, who injured his wrist during a career night against Utah.

Yes, but: Jarrett Allen, Max Strus and a mob of unheralded bench players have led the Cavs to four wins in their past five games.

👍 Weekly winner: Craig Porter Jr. The undrafted rookie guard has been thrust into the starting line-up due to injuries and looks like a veteran floor general.

In his past six outings, he has recorded 35 assists while committing only six turnovers.

👎 Weekly loser: Mitchell. The scoring dynamo has now only played 22 of the team's first 30 games.

The NBA instituted a 65-game minimum to qualify for postseason awards this year, so he'll have to play at least 43 of the team's final 52 if he intends to earn All-NBA honors like he did last year.

Of note: Only Strus and Georges Niang have appeared in all 30 games this season.

The team's four leading scorers — Mitchell, Garland, Mobley and Caris LeVert — have appeared in 22, 20, 21 and 22, respectively.

📉 By the numbers: On Tuesday, the Detroit Pistons broke the NBA record for most consecutive losses (27), surpassing the miserable Cavs of 2010-2011, who lost 26 in a row in the first season after LeBron's Decision.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: A few days after highlighting Merrill, I attended the Utah game and got to see him erupt for a career-high 27 points.

What's next: Wednesday at Dallas; Friday vs. Milwaukee; Monday at Toronto.