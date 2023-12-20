Cavs Corner, Week 8: Shoot it, Sam!

Share on email (opens in new window)

Sam's draining 'em, and Spida knows it. Photo: Jason Miller/Getty Images

The emergence of sharpshooter Sam Merrill has been a balm in an otherwise devastating week.

Record: (15-12); Last week: (13-11).

Weekly slate: Loss at Boston (116-107); Win vs. Atlanta (127-119); Win vs. Houston (135-130).

🩼 The big picture: Darius Garland and Evan Mobley — two of the Cavs' three best players — are out for significant stretches with injuries (jaw and knee, respectively).

Donovan Mitchell, Jarrett Allen and an army of role players will have to dig deep over the next two months to keep the team's postseason hopes alive in a suddenly cramped Eastern Conference.

🥂 Weekly winner: Merrill. The Salt Lake City native was the last pick in the 2020 NBA Draft and has found a home in Cleveland. He's shooting 45% on three-point shots, the best on the team.

He played 24 minutes in the overtime win against Houston on Monday, his most of the year, and drained 5 of his 10 shots from long range.

❤️‍🩹 Weekly loser(s): Garland and Mobley, and the fans who love them.

What's next: Tonight vs. Utah; tomorrow vs. New Orleans; Saturday at Chicago.