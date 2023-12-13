1 hour ago - Sports

Cavs Corner, Week 7: Belly of the East!

headshot
The Cavs' Tristan Thompson collects a rebound between two blue-shirted Orlando Magic players.

The mighty TT corrals one of his 13 rebounds in Monday's loss. Photo: Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

In a brutal scheduling week, the Cavs went 2-2 against some of the stoutest opponents in Eastern Conference.

Record: (13-11); Last week: (11-9).

Weekly slate: Win vs. Orlando (121-11); Win at Miami (111-99); Loss at Orlando (104-94); Loss at Boston (120-113).

  • The Celtics are the only team in the NBA that remains undefeated at home.

The big picture: The season is now more than 25% complete, and the Cavs are ninth in a tightly bunched Eastern Conference. They'll likely remain among the nine good-to-great teams jockeying for the top six playoff seeds for the rest of the season.

✅ Weekly winner: Tristan Thompson. In Monday's loss, with Evan Mobley out and Jarrett Allen in early foul trouble, the veteran big man recorded a double-double for the first time in a Cavs uniform since Feb. 26, 2020.

❎ Weekly loser: Allen. The Fro racked up more fouls than points Monday, fouling out after only 17 minutes on the floor.

By the numbers: Thompson's 180 double-doubles as a Cavalier is fifth in franchise history, behind only LeBron James, Brad Daugherty, Kevin Love and Zydrunas Ilgauskas.

  • Plus: Darius Garland eclipsed 5,000 career points this week, the 19th Cavalier to do so.

What's next: Thursday at Boston; Saturday vs. Atlanta; Monday vs. Houston.

