Cavs Corner, Week 7: Belly of the East!
In a brutal scheduling week, the Cavs went 2-2 against some of the stoutest opponents in Eastern Conference.
Record: (13-11); Last week: (11-9).
Weekly slate: Win vs. Orlando (121-11); Win at Miami (111-99); Loss at Orlando (104-94); Loss at Boston (120-113).
- The Celtics are the only team in the NBA that remains undefeated at home.
The big picture: The season is now more than 25% complete, and the Cavs are ninth in a tightly bunched Eastern Conference. They'll likely remain among the nine good-to-great teams jockeying for the top six playoff seeds for the rest of the season.
✅ Weekly winner: Tristan Thompson. In Monday's loss, with Evan Mobley out and Jarrett Allen in early foul trouble, the veteran big man recorded a double-double for the first time in a Cavs uniform since Feb. 26, 2020.
❎ Weekly loser: Allen. The Fro racked up more fouls than points Monday, fouling out after only 17 minutes on the floor.
By the numbers: Thompson's 180 double-doubles as a Cavalier is fifth in franchise history, behind only LeBron James, Brad Daugherty, Kevin Love and Zydrunas Ilgauskas.
- Plus: Darius Garland eclipsed 5,000 career points this week, the 19th Cavalier to do so.
What's next: Thursday at Boston; Saturday vs. Atlanta; Monday vs. Houston.
