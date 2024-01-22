Clevelanders to watch in 2024
With a new year comes a new collection of local go-getters worth watching.
- We're taking a look at Northeast Ohio homegrown talent looking make their mark on 2024.
Chrissy Cavotta
Cavotta has been putting together events as a side project for more than a decade — but she just recently made it her full-time gig.
Flashback: Some may remember Cavotta as the owner of Tre Sorelle, a boutique in Little Italy that closed in 2018.
- The shop was known for seasonal fashion shows Cavotta hosted to promote the business.
The intrigue: This past November, she launched Events by Chrissy Cavotta and has already put on, among others, a Browns watch party at The Velvet Dog.
What they're saying: "Tre Sorelle was known only for fashion shows and fashion-related events," Cavotta tells Axios.
- "The idea behind the new venture is to not be boxed into one category and be an all-encompassing event production company."
What we're watching: Cavotta's company has several things coming up, including a lingerie and burlesque show at The Ivy on Feb. 8, a Galentine's Day dinner party at Mama Santa's on Feb. 13 and a singles mixer at Lost Social Club on Feb. 15.
Stephen Vogt
Stephen Vogt has big shoes to fill as the new manager of the Guardians.
What's happening: In November, Cleveland tapped the 39-year-old former MLB catcher to replace Terry Francona, the winningest manager in Guardians history.
The intrigue: This is Vogt's first managerial job.
- The two-time All-Star spent last year as the bullpen and quality control coach with the Seattle Mariners.
What they're saying: "I feel like I've been planning for this for a long time," Vogt said during a press conference in November.
- "I don't feel any pressure to replace [Francona]. You can't fill those shoes. This is one of the greatest managers our game has ever seen."
What we're watching: The Guardians will look to bounce back after a disappointing year that saw them miss the postseason.
- The team has the No. 1 pick in July's MLB Draft.
Editor's note: Check back this week for more people to watch.
