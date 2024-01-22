23 mins ago - News
Ohio's southern neighbors are hot spots for anti-obesity drugs
Ohio's southern neighbors had the highest prescription rates for a buzzy class of diabetes and anti-obesity medications last year
- That's according to insurance claims data provided to Axios by health analytics company PurpleLab.
What's happening: Kentucky and West Virginia were among the states with high prescribing rates for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.
- Ohio had the ninth-most prescriptions overall, at 8.5 per 1,000 residents.
By the numbers: Kentucky's 21 prescriptions per 1,000 residents paced the field.
- West Virginia was close behind, with 18.9 prescriptions dispensed per 1,000.
The big picture: The data offers a snapshot of where drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, seen as game-changers in the fight against obesity, are most in demand in the United States.
- The states with the highest prescribing rates are also among those with greater prevalence of diabetes and obesity, per CDC data.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.