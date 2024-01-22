Ohio's southern neighbors are hot spots for anti-obesity drugs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: PurpleLab HealthNexus database; Map: Axios Visuals

Ohio's southern neighbors had the highest prescription rates for a buzzy class of diabetes and anti-obesity medications last year

That's according to insurance claims data provided to Axios by health analytics company PurpleLab.

What's happening: Kentucky and West Virginia were among the states with high prescribing rates for drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Ohio had the ninth-most prescriptions overall, at 8.5 per 1,000 residents.

By the numbers: Kentucky's 21 prescriptions per 1,000 residents paced the field.

West Virginia was close behind, with 18.9 prescriptions dispensed per 1,000.

The big picture: The data offers a snapshot of where drugs known as GLP-1 agonists, seen as game-changers in the fight against obesity, are most in demand in the United States.

The states with the highest prescribing rates are also among those with greater prevalence of diabetes and obesity, per CDC data.

