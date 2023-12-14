Data: ACLED; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee and Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Cities across the U.S. have seen hundreds of protests since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a tracker from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).

The big picture: As Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip have ramped up and the death toll has increased, a growing proportion of the demonstrations have been in support of Palestinians.

Opinion polling shows that younger Americans in particular have grown more sympathetic to Palestinians since the start of the conflict.

More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military campaign, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. Around 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.

Zoom in: In Cleveland, hundreds of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators appeared at Cleveland City Hall through October and November, calling on Mayor Justin Bibb and council president Blaine Griffin to walk back pro-Israel statements and advocating for the council to pass a resolution endorsing a ceasefire.

The weekly demonstrations were accompanied by marches on Public Square, Playhouse Square and in surrounding communities.

The trend: Initially after the Oct. 7 attack, most of the demonstrations in the U.S. were in solidarity with Israel. Within a week, with the Israeli military response underway, pro-Palestinian protests began to outnumber pro-Israeli protests, according to the data.

Nonetheless, nearly half of all pro-Israel protests worldwide included in ACLED's tracker have taken place in the U.S., far more than in any other country.

The latest: Wednesday night, the anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace held a menorah lighting on Public Square in support of a ceasefire.

"Free Palestine," "Ceasefire Now" and "Boycott Israel" banners have been dropped on highway overpasses downtown.

What's next: A pro-Palestinian rally is scheduled for 4pm Saturday at Market Square.

Plus: The Cleveland Democratic Socialists of America are hosting a concert in support of Palestinians at the Happy Dog on Friday.

Go deeper: Charting the weapons the U.S. has provided Israel