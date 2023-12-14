Pro-Palestinian protests on the rise
Cities across the U.S. have seen hundreds of protests since the outbreak of the Israel-Hamas war, according to a tracker from the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED).
The big picture: As Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip have ramped up and the death toll has increased, a growing proportion of the demonstrations have been in support of Palestinians.
- Opinion polling shows that younger Americans in particular have grown more sympathetic to Palestinians since the start of the conflict.
- More than 16,000 Palestinians have been killed since Israel began its military campaign, according to the Ministry of Health in Hamas-run Gaza. Around 1,200 people were killed in the Oct. 7 Hamas attack in Israel.
Zoom in: In Cleveland, hundreds of Pro-Palestinian demonstrators appeared at Cleveland City Hall through October and November, calling on Mayor Justin Bibb and council president Blaine Griffin to walk back pro-Israel statements and advocating for the council to pass a resolution endorsing a ceasefire.
- The weekly demonstrations were accompanied by marches on Public Square, Playhouse Square and in surrounding communities.
The trend: Initially after the Oct. 7 attack, most of the demonstrations in the U.S. were in solidarity with Israel. Within a week, with the Israeli military response underway, pro-Palestinian protests began to outnumber pro-Israeli protests, according to the data.
- Nonetheless, nearly half of all pro-Israel protests worldwide included in ACLED's tracker have taken place in the U.S., far more than in any other country.
The latest: Wednesday night, the anti-Zionist organization Jewish Voice for Peace held a menorah lighting on Public Square in support of a ceasefire.
- "Free Palestine," "Ceasefire Now" and "Boycott Israel" banners have been dropped on highway overpasses downtown.
What's next: A pro-Palestinian rally is scheduled for 4pm Saturday at Market Square.
- Plus: The Cleveland Democratic Socialists of America are hosting a concert in support of Palestinians at the Happy Dog on Friday.
