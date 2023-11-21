Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: StreetLight Data; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios If Cleveland sincerely plans to become a more walkable city, residents will have to step it up. Driving the news: The number of annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in the Cleveland metro area dropped nearly 46% from 2019 to 2022, per a new StreetLight Data report.

There were 200 annual average daily walking trips per 1,000 people in 2022, compared with 370 in 2019.

Why it matters: Several major downtown development projects are aimed at making Cleveland a "15-minute city," meaning residents can access most amenities via a short walk, bike ride or transit trip.

That includes a $3.5 billion project that would connect the Cuyahoga Riverfront to downtown's core and a Lakefront Master Plan for the area near North Coast Harbor and Browns Stadium.

How it works: StreetLight measures travel behavior based on anonymized data from mobile devices, vehicle GPS systems and more.

For this analysis, one "walking trip" is any trip taken by foot that is more than 250 meters — about 820 feet — from start to finish.

The big picture: Nationally, the number of annual average daily walking trips dropped a whopping 36% in the contiguous U.S. from 2019 to 2022.

"In every metro and state that StreetLight analyzed, walking trips declined over the three-year period by at least 20%," per the report.

Zoom out: Compared with Cleveland, the dropoff was less severe in 15-minute cities like Miami (32%), San Francisco (33%), Pittsburgh (33%) and Boston (36%).

Yet, it was close to the same or greater in other 15-minute cities like Cincinnati (46%) and Minneapolis (48%).

What they're saying: The pandemic had an "obvious impact," StreetLight says. But beyond that, the group isn't sure what's keeping Americans off their feet.

Some of this could be remote work, which can make it all too easy to become overly sedentary.

And some of it could be part of slow downtown recoveries like the one locally. If a city has fewer restaurants and shops open, there's less reason for locals and visitors to walk around.

The bottom line: "For communities focused on safety, climate, health and equity initiatives, an all-hands-on-deck strategy across safety, transit, land use and more will be needed to increase walking activity," per StreetLight's report.