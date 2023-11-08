Cavs Corner, Week 2: Signs of life!

Share on email (opens in new window)

Cleveland's Evan Mobley jams it home for two points during In-Season Tournament play in Indianapolis. Photo: Ron Hoskins/NBAE via Getty Images

Our dear Cavaliers are doing better after a bumpy start.

Record: (3-4); last week: (1-3)

Weekly slate: Win at New York (95-89); loss at Indianapolis (121-116); win vs. Golden State (115-104).

The big picture: Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland returned for the In-Season Tournament debut against Indy.

The fellas really found their footing in a victory against the Warriors, giving their best all-around performance yet.

👍 Weekly winner: Evan Mobley, who has been gobbling up boards and swatting shots left and right (concerns about his offensive growth notwithstanding).

While his scoring numbers are consistent with his first two years, his rebounds, blocks and assists are all substantially up.

In the Indianapolis loss, he was the first Cavalier ever to record 10+ rebounds, 5+ assists, 3+ steals and 4+ blocks in a single game.

👎 Weekly loser: Bally Sports, the Cavs streaming app. It malfunctioned so much last week that it is now offering subscribers a seven-day credit and begging them to stay.

The latest: Per an agreement reached this week between Bally parent Diamond Sports Group and the NBA, Cavs games will remain on Bally for the remainder of the season, but broadcasting rights will revert to the team afterwards.

By the numbers: Donovan Mitchell is off to a scorching start, averaging 32.5 points per game, leading all players in the NBA.

One fun thing: The Cavs unveiled their "City Edition" uniforms at a Playhouse Square event last week.