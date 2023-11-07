Cavs Corner, Week 1: Boy is this depressing!
Editor's note: This story originally published Nov. 1, 2023. It is part of a regular series.
Welcome to the first of many Wednesday recaps on our hometown Cavaliers.
Record: (1-3)
Weekly slate: Win at Brooklyn (114-113); Loss vs. OKC (108-105); Loss vs. Indiana (125-113); Loss vs. New York (109-91)
The big picture: Not a particularly inspiring opening week from a health perspective.
The details: Hamstring injuries have infiltrated the locker room like a bacterial infection, and starters Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell played 0, 1 and 3 games, respectively.
- Blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of the home opener to OKC was a brutal wakeup call.
- Getting trounced at home by the Knicks, the team that humiliated them in the playoffs last year, was even worse.
The bottom line: Even when fully healthy, there will be very few easy wins this season.
By the numbers: Newly acquired Max Strus hit seven three-pointers in his Cavaliers debut, tied for the franchise's most ever.
One fun thing: The Cavs unveiled their home court for the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, which begins on Nov. 3.
- Garland makes an appearance in the NBA's Ocean's 11-inspired commercial promoting the tournament.
What's next: Wednesday at New York; Friday at Indiana; Monday vs. Golden State.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.