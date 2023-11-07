1 hour ago - Sports

Cavs Corner, Week 1: Boy is this depressing!

Donovan Mitchell attempts to pass to Evan Mobley under the basket, while the Knicks in white uniforms play defense.

Even Mitchell's heroics weren't enough with four key rotation players out last night. Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Welcome to the first of many Wednesday recaps on our hometown Cavaliers.

Record: (1-3)

Weekly slate: Win at Brooklyn (114-113); Loss vs. OKC (108-105); Loss vs. Indiana (125-113); Loss vs. New York (109-91)

The big picture: Not a particularly inspiring opening week from a health perspective.

The details: Hamstring injuries have infiltrated the locker room like a bacterial infection, and starters Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell played 0, 1 and 3 games, respectively.

  • Blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of the home opener to OKC was a brutal wakeup call.
  • Getting trounced at home by the Knicks, the team that humiliated them in the playoffs last year, was even worse.

The bottom line: Even when fully healthy, there will be very few easy wins this season.

By the numbers: Newly acquired Max Strus hit seven three-pointers in his Cavaliers debut, tied for the franchise's most ever.

One fun thing: The Cavs unveiled their home court for the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, which begins on Nov. 3.

What's next: Wednesday at New York; Friday at Indiana; Monday vs. Golden State.

