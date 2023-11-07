Share on email (opens in new window)

Even Mitchell's heroics weren't enough with four key rotation players out last night. Photo: David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

Editor's note: This story originally published Nov. 1, 2023. It is part of a regular series.

Welcome to the first of many Wednesday recaps on our hometown Cavaliers.

Record: (1-3)

Weekly slate: Win at Brooklyn (114-113); Loss vs. OKC (108-105); Loss vs. Indiana (125-113); Loss vs. New York (109-91)

The big picture: Not a particularly inspiring opening week from a health perspective.

The details: Hamstring injuries have infiltrated the locker room like a bacterial infection, and starters Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell played 0, 1 and 3 games, respectively.

Blowing a 10-point lead in the final two minutes of the home opener to OKC was a brutal wakeup call.

Getting trounced at home by the Knicks, the team that humiliated them in the playoffs last year, was even worse.

The bottom line: Even when fully healthy, there will be very few easy wins this season.

By the numbers: Newly acquired Max Strus hit seven three-pointers in his Cavaliers debut, tied for the franchise's most ever.

One fun thing: The Cavs unveiled their home court for the NBA's inaugural in-season tournament, which begins on Nov. 3.

Garland makes an appearance in the NBA's Ocean's 11-inspired commercial promoting the tournament.

What's next: Wednesday at New York; Friday at Indiana; Monday vs. Golden State.