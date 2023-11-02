Cavs unveil City Edition uniforms inspired by Playhouse Square

Share on email (opens in new window)

Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell model the new threads. Photos: Courtesy of Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavs have partnered with Playhouse Square for their alternate City Edition uniforms this season.

Driving the news: Unveiled Thursday, the uniforms pay homage to the city's dramatic arts with details meant to mimic curtains, marquees, playbills and the regal interior of Playhouse Square, Cleveland's performing arts complex downtown.

Context: Through the NBA's "City Edition" initiative, teams have creative flexibility to weave their city's history into special uniforms released yearly.

Previous iterations in Cleveland have highlighted the Guardians of Traffic, the Rock Hall and the Metroparks.

What they're saying: Cavs CEO Nic Barlage told the media at an event Thursday that the uniforms were meant to "breathe life into [Cleveland's] crown jewel assets."

When to see them: The Cavs will wear the City Edition uniforms for six home games this season, debuting on Nov. 17 in the in-season tournament game against the Detroit Pistons.

Additional City Edition games will be: Nov. 28 vs. Atlanta, Jan. 3 vs. Washington, Jan. 29 vs. the LA Clippers, Feb. 12 vs. Philadelphia and March 10 vs. Brooklyn.