Predicting the 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame nominees

DMB's time? Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

The 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductions are behind us, which means it's time to look ahead to the 2024 ceremony, which returns to Cleveland.

Driving the news: This year's ceremony took place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday and is streaming on Disney+.

Why it matters: The annual rite, scheduled to take place in Cleveland in alternating years, generates a local economic impact of $50 million.

What's next: Looking at previous nominees, newly eligible artists and recent ceremony guests, I'm predicting who might constitute the class of 2024.

Newly eligible

Of the acts eligible for the first time in 2024, I expect John Mayer, who has appeared at multiple ceremonies, and Lil Wayne, one of the best-selling rappers of all time, to get the most consideration to make the ballot (with Mayer as the safer bet).

Recently nominated

Joy Division/New Order, Soundgarden, The White Stripes, Iron Maiden, and Cyndi Lauper were all nominated this year and have a good chance at repeating.

The same goes for Dionne Warwick, Jane's Addiction and MC5, who have appeared on ballots in recent years.

Friends of friends

Big Boi of Outkast, Peter Frampton and Dave Matthews were all on hand to honor other artists at this year's ceremony.

Outkast and Frampton have appeared on several snub lists over the years, while Dave Matthews Band won the 2020 fan vote but failed to earn induction.

Next in line

The Rock Hall received a ton of goodwill by making Missy Elliott the first female rapper to be inducted and could revisit recent nominee (and "Queen of Hip-Hop Soul") Mary J. Blige.

Meanwhile, the recent inductions of huge pop stars like Whitney Houston and George Michael bode well for someone like Mariah Carey.

The bottom line: Here's my way-too-early prediction for the 2024 ballot:

Cyndi Lauper

Dave Matthews Band

Dionne Warwick

Iron Maiden

John Mayer

Joy Division/New Order

Mariah Carey

Mary J. Blige

MC5

Outkast

Peter Frampton

Soundgarden

The Smashing Pumpkins

The White Stripes

