49 mins ago - Music
Rock Hall 2023 playlist: Missy Elliott, George Michael, Kate Bush & more
The annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicks off at 8pm Friday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Details: The class of 2023 is headlined by Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.
- In addition to the main inductees, the ceremony will also honor Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray and Don Cornelius.
What we did: To get you warmed up for the ceremony, which streams live on Disney+, we created a Spotify playlist with the most popular songs by this year's inductees.
Go deeper: Why it takes women longer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.