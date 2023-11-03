The annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicks off at 8pm Friday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Details: The class of 2023 is headlined by Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

In addition to the main inductees, the ceremony will also honor Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray and Don Cornelius.

What we did: To get you warmed up for the ceremony, which streams live on Disney+, we created a Spotify playlist with the most popular songs by this year's inductees.

