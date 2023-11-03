49 mins ago - Music

George Michael sings into a microphone.

The annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony kicks off at 8pm Friday from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Details: The class of 2023 is headlined by Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners.

  • In addition to the main inductees, the ceremony will also honor Chaka Khan, Al Kooper, Bernie Taupin, DJ Kool Herc, Link Wray and Don Cornelius.

What we did: To get you warmed up for the ceremony, which streams live on Disney+, we created a Spotify playlist with the most popular songs by this year's inductees.

