48 mins ago - Economy & Business
How to watch the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday is loaded with a wide range of honorees, presenters and performers.
Details: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners lead this year's inductees.
- The lineup of special guests includes Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Common, Ice-T, Peter Frampton, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Sia, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition and Wham's Andrew Ridgeley.
Zoom in: The annual Inductee Exhibit opened Thursday at the museum.
- Artifacts include Elliott's headpiece from "The Rain" video, Willie Nelson's bandanna, and Michaels' "Choose Life" T-shirt from Wham's "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" video.
How to watch: The ceremony streams live on Disney+ starting at 8pm.
- A special featuring highlights from the ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.
Go deeper: Why it takes women longer to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame