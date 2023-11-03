How to watch the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony

Share on email (opens in new window)

All we wanna do is have fun at the 2023 induction ceremony. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday is loaded with a wide range of honorees, presenters and performers.

Details: Kate Bush, Sheryl Crow, Missy Elliott, George Michael, Willie Nelson, Rage Against the Machine and The Spinners lead this year's inductees.

The lineup of special guests includes Olivia Rodrigo, Elton John, Stevie Nicks, St. Vincent, Brandi Carlile, Common, Ice-T, Peter Frampton, LL Cool J, Miguel, Queen Latifah, Sia, Chris Stapleton, Dave Matthews, H.E.R., New Edition and Wham's Andrew Ridgeley.

Zoom in: The annual Inductee Exhibit opened Thursday at the museum.

Artifacts include Elliott's headpiece from "The Rain" video, Willie Nelson's bandanna, and Michaels' "Choose Life" T-shirt from Wham's "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" video.

How to watch: The ceremony streams live on Disney+ starting at 8pm.

A special featuring highlights from the ceremony will air Jan. 1 on ABC.

