Cleveland's best burger tournament: Elite 8

Sam Allard
Illustration of a cheeseburger with the Axios "A" as a grillmark on the burger patty.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Our tournament to crown the best burger in Cleveland began Monday with a Sweet 16 of mouthwatering delights.

  • We're on to the Elite 8.
Bracket: Axios Visuals

State of play: The first round didn't yield many surprises. Mainstays The Rail, Rowley Inn, Heck's Café, Bearden's, Buckeye Beer Engine, Stevensons, Johnny's Little Bar and Gunselman's all moved on.

🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway on our website. Polls close at 2pm.

