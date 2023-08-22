2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Cleveland's best burger tournament: Elite 8
Our tournament to crown the best burger in Cleveland began Monday with a Sweet 16 of mouthwatering delights.
- We're on to the Elite 8.
State of play: The first round didn't yield many surprises. Mainstays The Rail, Rowley Inn, Heck's Café, Bearden's, Buckeye Beer Engine, Stevensons, Johnny's Little Bar and Gunselman's all moved on.
🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway on our website. Polls close at 2pm.
