Cleveland's best burger tournament: Elite 8

Our tournament to crown the best burger in Cleveland began Monday with a Sweet 16 of mouthwatering delights.

We're on to the Elite 8.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

State of play: The first round didn't yield many surprises. Mainstays The Rail, Rowley Inn, Heck's Café, Bearden's, Buckeye Beer Engine, Stevensons, Johnny's Little Bar and Gunselman's all moved on.

🗳 Elite Eight voting is now underway on our website. Polls close at 2pm.