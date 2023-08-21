56 mins ago - Food and Drink
Vote in Cleveland's best burger tournament
Earlier this summer, you helped us choose the best local pizza place.
What's happening: Now, we turn our attention to burgers.
State of play: We've put together a Sweet 16 of Cleveland burger joints, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.
What's next: Vote for the first round until 2pm. We'll crown a champ by the end of the week!
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.