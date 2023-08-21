Vote in Cleveland's best burger tournament

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bracket: Axios Visuals

Earlier this summer, you helped us choose the best local pizza place.

What's happening: Now, we turn our attention to burgers.

State of play: We've put together a Sweet 16 of Cleveland burger joints, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.

What's next: Vote for the first round until 2pm. We'll crown a champ by the end of the week!