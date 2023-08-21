56 mins ago - Food and Drink

Vote in Cleveland's best burger tournament

Troy Smith
Bracket: Axios Visuals
Bracket: Axios Visuals

Earlier this summer, you helped us choose the best local pizza place.

What's happening: Now, we turn our attention to burgers.

State of play: We've put together a Sweet 16 of Cleveland burger joints, taking into account Axios reader submissions, plus rankings on review sites like Trip Advisor and Yelp.

What's next: Vote for the first round until 2pm. We'll crown a champ by the end of the week!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Cleveland stories

No stories could be found

Clevelandpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more