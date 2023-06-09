Cleveland's average summer temperatures rising
If history is any indication, Northeast Ohio should feel the heat this summer — but it's far from a sure thing.
What's happening: Average summer temperatures increased in Cleveland by 2.4 degrees from 1970 to 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central.
Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, potentially leading to immediate acute effects (such as exhaustion and heat stroke) and longer-term complications due to reduced air quality.
By the numbers: From 1970 to 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4 degrees on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.
- Average temperatures in Cleveland were 72.9 degrees in 2022, compared with 70.5 degrees in 1970.
Zoom in: In January, the City of Cleveland revived its former Tree Commission as the Urban Forestry Commission to combat the negative effects of climate change by adding trees.
- Elsewhere, the Cleveland Tree Coalition, which formed in 2015, is focusing on increasing the city's tree canopy coverage from 19% to 30% by 2040.
The intrigue: In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a three-month outlook for June, July and August showing equal chances of above or below-normal temperatures in Northeast Ohio.
Meanwhile, NOAA predicts a 40% to 50% chance of higher precipitation in Northeast Ohio through August.
- In recent weeks, dry conditions have left much of Ohio on the verge of a drought. Rain is expected in the Cleveland area this weekend and into next week.
Between the lines: Adding to the season's uncertainty are unpredictable factors like the recent wildfires raging across Canada.
- The resulting smoke has caused air quality in the northern U.S., including Northeast Ohio, to plummet to unhealthy levels.
The bottom line: Rain appears to be on the way, but what temperatures will look like over the next three months remains anyone's guess.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.