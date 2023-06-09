Cleveland's average summer temperatures rising

Data: Climate Central; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

If history is any indication, Northeast Ohio should feel the heat this summer — but it's far from a sure thing.

What's happening: Average summer temperatures increased in Cleveland by 2.4 degrees from 1970 to 2022, per a new analysis by climate research group Climate Central.

Why it matters: Extreme heat is a serious health risk, potentially leading to immediate acute effects (such as exhaustion and heat stroke) and longer-term complications due to reduced air quality.

By the numbers: From 1970 to 2022, summer temperatures rose by 2.4 degrees on average across nearly 230 U.S. cities — 95% of the locations the group analyzed.

Average temperatures in Cleveland were 72.9 degrees in 2022, compared with 70.5 degrees in 1970.

Zoom in: In January, the City of Cleveland revived its former Tree Commission as the Urban Forestry Commission to combat the negative effects of climate change by adding trees.

Elsewhere, the Cleveland Tree Coalition, which formed in 2015, is focusing on increasing the city's tree canopy coverage from 19% to 30% by 2040.

The intrigue: In May, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration issued a three-month outlook for June, July and August showing equal chances of above or below-normal temperatures in Northeast Ohio.

Meanwhile, NOAA predicts a 40% to 50% chance of higher precipitation in Northeast Ohio through August.

In recent weeks, dry conditions have left much of Ohio on the verge of a drought. Rain is expected in the Cleveland area this weekend and into next week.

Between the lines: Adding to the season's uncertainty are unpredictable factors like the recent wildfires raging across Canada.

The resulting smoke has caused air quality in the northern U.S., including Northeast Ohio, to plummet to unhealthy levels.

The bottom line: Rain appears to be on the way, but what temperatures will look like over the next three months remains anyone's guess.