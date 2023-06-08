FirstEnergy signage removed from Cleveland Browns Stadium

FirstEnergy Stadium signage has been removed from the south and east facing exterior walls of the stadium. Photo: Sam Allard/Axios

FirstEnergy signage has been removed from Cleveland Browns Stadium.

The latest: Councilman Brian Kazy snapped a picture from City Hall this week showing that the FirstEnergy sign had been removed from the stadium's east end.

As of Thursday afternoon, the more prominent wordmark on the stadium's south-facing exterior had been taken down.

Catch up quick: In April, the Browns and FirstEnergy Corp. of Akron mutually agreed to end their stadium naming rights agreement after 10 years.

The stadium is reverting to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

What they're saying: "We've had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader Northeast Ohio community," said David Jenkins, chief operating officer of the Haslam Sports Group, in a press release at the time.

Meanwhile, Kazy, who led the charge on the council to urge the Browns to remove the FirstEnergy name from the publicly owned and subsidized stadium after the House Bill 6 scandal, is celebrating the removal.