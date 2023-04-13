Browns and FirstEnergy agree to end stadium naming rights

The stadium will revert to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns and FirstEnergy Corp. of Akron mutually agreed to end their stadium naming rights agreement after 10 years, the team announced Thursday.

The stadium will revert to its former name, Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Why it matters: The amicable decision, for which terms were not disclosed, follows criticism by local elected leaders in the wake of the House Bill 6 scandal.

Context: The stadium is publicly owned and subsidized by tax dollars.

Cleveland City Council passed a resolution last year calling for the Browns to remove the FirstEnergy name from the stadium.

What they're saying: "We've had a great association with FirstEnergy for more than two decades, and we appreciate this partnership and what it has created for our team and the broader Northeast Ohio community," said David Jenkins, chief operating officer of the Haslam Sports Group, in a press release.

Meanwhile, Cleveland City Council said it was pleased with the decision in a statement.

"Clevelanders own the stadium, and it is only fitting to call it by a name of which we can all be proud."

Flashback: FirstEnergy purchased the stadium naming rights in 2013 for $107 million, shortly after Jimmy and Dee Haslam were approved as team owners.