Great Lakes named best brewery in Cleveland

We have a winner in our Best Brewery Tournament.

Details: Great Lakes barreled through the competition, taking out Terrestrial Brewing, Noble Beast and Masthead in the first three rounds.

Cleveland's OG brewery dominated the finals matchup versus Fat Head's, drawing 82% of the more than 500 votes.

Of note: If there was a Cinderella of the tournament, it was Noble Beast, who gave Great Lakes a slight scare during the Elite 8.

The bottom line: Great Lakes couldn't be stopped.