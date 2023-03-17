56 mins ago - Food and Drink
Great Lakes named best brewery in Cleveland
We have a winner in our Best Brewery Tournament.
Details: Great Lakes barreled through the competition, taking out Terrestrial Brewing, Noble Beast and Masthead in the first three rounds.
- Cleveland's OG brewery dominated the finals matchup versus Fat Head's, drawing 82% of the more than 500 votes.
Of note: If there was a Cinderella of the tournament, it was Noble Beast, who gave Great Lakes a slight scare during the Elite 8.
The bottom line: Great Lakes couldn't be stopped.
- 🏆 Their prize? Sam and Troy will open a six-pack of Conway's Irish Ale in honor of St. Patrick's Day.
