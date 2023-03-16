36 mins ago - Food and Drink
Best Brewery in Cleveland Tournament: Finals
After three rounds of voting, the final showdown in our Best Brewery Tournament features Cleveland's two most-lauded brewers.
Great Lakes vs. Fat Head's
💭 Troy's thought bubble: It doesn't get more Cleveland than Great Lakes.
- However, in terms of national recognition, Fat Head's is right there with it.
💭 Sam's thought bubble: It was always going to be these two.
- Noble Beast was this bracket's closest thing to a Cinderella story but faced the Great Lakes juggernaut in round two. Simply outgunned.
📫 The voting is open until 3pm. Pick a winner, and have a beer!
