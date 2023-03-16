Best Brewery in Cleveland Tournament: Finals

After three rounds of voting, the final showdown in our Best Brewery Tournament features Cleveland's two most-lauded brewers.

Great Lakes vs. Fat Head's

💭 Troy's thought bubble: It doesn't get more Cleveland than Great Lakes.

However, in terms of national recognition, Fat Head's is right there with it.

💭 Sam's thought bubble: It was always going to be these two.

Noble Beast was this bracket's closest thing to a Cinderella story but faced the Great Lakes juggernaut in round two. Simply outgunned.

Bracket: Axios Visuals

📫 The voting is open until 3pm. Pick a winner, and have a beer!