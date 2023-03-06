De La Soul's legacy on full display with streaming debut

De La Soul's catalog finally arrived on streaming services last week, so now feels like a good time to examine the hip-hop group's Rock & Rock Hall of Fame resume.

How it works: To be eligible for the Rock Hall, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.

Only 10 hip-hop acts have been inducted into the Rock Hall, and De La Soul, who has been eligible since 2014, isn't one of them.

Why they matter: De La Soul helped usher in alternative hip-hop while amassing one of the most diverse catalogs in music history, regardless of genre.

Yes, but: Rap is not rock and roll, an argument rock purists have stuck to since Grandmaster Flash & the Furious Five became the first hip-hop act inducted in 2007.

The Rock Hall has said rock 'n' roll "is not defined by any one genre, rather a sound that moves youth culture…"

Worthy of your time: De La Soul's debut album, "3 Feet High and Rising," is a masterpiece that changed the way artists approached album structure by incorporating high-concept storytelling, oddball skits and more than 100 vocal and sound samples.

👍🏾 My thought bubble: De La Soul is worthy of induction and likely would have already been nominated if its music were more accessible.

Go deeper: Find out if I think REO Speedwagon or Thin Lizzy is Rock Hall-worthy.