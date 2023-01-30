42 mins ago - Things to Do

Thin Lizzy deserves to be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Troy Smith
The three members of 1970s rock band Thin Lizzy perform on stage.

The boys are back in town! Photo: Fin Costello/Redfern

Every now and then, I'll examine the resume of an artist fans think should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but hasn't been (yet).

How it works: To be eligible for the Rock Hall, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.

  • Thin Lizzy has been eligible since 1996 but nominated just once, in 2020.

Why they matter: Thin Lizzy's twin lead-guitar attack changed the face of hard rock. Bands like Judas Priest, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard — all Rock & Roll Hall of Famers — copied it as the foundation of their sound.

Worthy of your time: Thin Lizzy has a handful of essential albums, but 1976's thrilling commercial breakthrough "Jailbreak" is a mainstay for any classic rock aficionado.

👍🏽 My thought bubble: Thin Lizzy was the total package in terms of talent, mainstream appeal and influence. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is long overdue.

Go deeper: My predictions for the class of 2023 nominees

