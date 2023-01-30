Every now and then, I'll examine the resume of an artist fans think should be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame but hasn't been (yet).

Today, we look at Thin Lizzy, the pioneering hard-rock band behind "Whiskey in the Jar" and "The Boys are Back in Town."

How it works: To be eligible for the Rock Hall, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.

Thin Lizzy has been eligible since 1996 but nominated just once, in 2020.

Why they matter: Thin Lizzy's twin lead-guitar attack changed the face of hard rock. Bands like Judas Priest, Guns N' Roses and Def Leppard — all Rock & Roll Hall of Famers — copied it as the foundation of their sound.

Worthy of your time: Thin Lizzy has a handful of essential albums, but 1976's thrilling commercial breakthrough "Jailbreak" is a mainstay for any classic rock aficionado.

👍🏽 My thought bubble: Thin Lizzy was the total package in terms of talent, mainstream appeal and influence. Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction is long overdue.

