Evaluating REO Speedwagon's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame resume
Our latest look at an artist some fans consider a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub takes me to the sweet sounds of 1980s pop rock.
- REO Speedwagon has the stadium anthems people still sing today but lacks the critical acclaim that often secures Rock Hall induction.
How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.
- Despite being eligible since 1997, REO Speedwagon has yet to be nominated.
Why they matter: REO Speedwagon became a commercial juggernaut during the first half of the 1980s with No. 1 hits "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."
Yes, but: REO Speedwagon has been touring and releasing records steadily for 50 years but has just one essential album to its credit.
👎🏾 Troy's thought bubble: REO Speedwagon is one of several arena rock bands — Boston, Foreigner, Styx, Toto, etc. — classic rock fans want in the Rock Hall.
- Though popular, the music doesn't feel all that inventive or influential decades later.
Go deeper: Find out if I think Coldplay or Thin Lizzy is Rock Hall-worthy.
More Cleveland stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Cleveland.