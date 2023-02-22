Evaluating REO Speedwagon's Rock & Roll Hall of Fame resume

I can't fight this feeling that REO Speedwagon doesn't belong in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Photo: Paul Natkin/Getty Images

Our latest look at an artist some fans consider a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame snub takes me to the sweet sounds of 1980s pop rock.

REO Speedwagon has the stadium anthems people still sing today but lacks the critical acclaim that often secures Rock Hall induction.

How it works: To be eligible, an artist had to release their first official recording at least 25 years ago.

Despite being eligible since 1997, REO Speedwagon has yet to be nominated.

Why they matter: REO Speedwagon became a commercial juggernaut during the first half of the 1980s with No. 1 hits "Keep On Loving You" and "Can't Fight This Feeling."

Yes, but: REO Speedwagon has been touring and releasing records steadily for 50 years but has just one essential album to its credit.

👎🏾 Troy's thought bubble: REO Speedwagon is one of several arena rock bands — Boston, Foreigner, Styx, Toto, etc. — classic rock fans want in the Rock Hall.

Though popular, the music doesn't feel all that inventive or influential decades later.

